Starlight Theatre, housed in Swope Park, could be model for new Royals stadium location, mayor says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As negotiations continue between Kansas and Missouri officials and the Kansas City Royals, Starlight Theatre could serve as a model for the location of a new stadium.

That's according to Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas, who discussed the matter Wednesday when asked for an update on where talks stand with the team and city.

Lucas pointed to how Starlight Theatre is housed inside of city-owned Swope Park in south KCMO.

Each year, thousands of music and theater enthusiasts pack the amphitheater for concerts, broadway shows and musicals, among other events.

The Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium, another attraction that brings out hundreds of thousands every year, is also housed in Swope Park.

"A model of a park having facilities is something that's existed in Kansas City for years," Lucas said.

Lucas also used Soldier Field, the home of the Chicago Bears, as another example of venues having success being housed in city-owned parks.

"It’s existed in sports stadiums elsewhere — the Chicago Bears play at Soldier Field, which, if you have the fortune of visiting, is on a park, beautiful park on the lakefront of Lake Michigan," Lucas said. "Kansas City has the ability to build that same model should we wish."

Lucas previously confirmed Washington Square Park in downtown KCMO as a site the Royals were considering for a new stadium.

The mayor wasn't able to elaborate on if discussions have continued for that specific location Wednesday, saying he, like others, is "fatigued" with rumors of the team's decision.

"There are ones that allow us to usually look at a public benefit long-term, and I think we will figure out this stadium discussion at some point," he said. "I am as fatigued as anyone. I think the park model you see in Chicago or even in Kansas City with a place like Starlight gives you that example."

The future of the Royals has been up in the air since April, when Jackson County voters rejected Question 1, a 3/8-cent sales tax that would've helped fund stadium projects for the Royals and Chiefs.

After the proposal failed, both teams said they would explore all options for their future home, including remaining in KCMO.

The Kansas Legislature quickly moved to try to attract both teams across the state line, approving legislation that explores using STAR Bonds to help fund stadium projects for the teams in the state.

Leaders in Missouri, including Lucas, have vowed to do their part to keep both the Royals and Chiefs in the state.

