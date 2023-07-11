State, county officials to host town hall to offer help with property assessments

KANSAS CITY. MO — State lawmakers and Jackson County legislators will come together to help residents save their homes.

“They are so worried that they are going to end up losing their properties and being forced out of them and they will be,” said Stacey Johnson-Cosby, a real estate agent active in the effort to help property owners. “These are people that are trying to survive and that are trying to stay in their homes."

A town hall to discuss solutions will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall Road in Kansas City, Mo.

“This isn't about politics. This is about saving people and their homes,” said Missouri State Representative Jeff Coleman.

Coleman will bring back HJR 33, which he believes will help residents across Jackson County.

“Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca says he wants to discuss possible fixes for homeowners.

“We should be able to figure out how to appropriately fund our school system and appropriately tax people on the value of their homes, but not do it in a way that drives people out,” said Abarca.

Abarca and Coleman say the town hall is about keeping homeowners in Jackson County.

