State leaders react to deadly Minnesota lawmaker shooting; weigh in on current security in state capitols

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At the Kansas and Missouri State Capitol buildings, you have to go through security to get inside the doors. Both also have capitol security guards on duty at all times. But those measures don't extend to lawmakers at their homes.

Two Minnesota Democratic lawmakers and their families were the victims of a "politically motivated" attack, according to authorities.

State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed during a shooting at their home. State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were severely injured in a separate shooting at their home and remain hospitalized.

Police arrested 57-year-old Vance Boetler on Sunday night. He's charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of stalking and two counts of firearms offense.

Kansas State Senator Beverly Gossage said Monday she has a heightened sense of awareness.

Al Miller

"I just think of this poor family, their mom, their sister, their father," Senator Gossage said. "My heart and prayers go out for them."

It's hard for the Republican senator to not think of her own family's safety when she learned of the Minnesota attacks. Two years ago, she was one of more than 120 Republican lawmakers who were sent an envelope with a white powder and a threatening note to her house.

"You never feel like you should have to worry when you're at home," Senator Gossage said. "The fact that people would even go to this length, you never know when there's going to be that one kind of unhinged person that would plan all of this."

Senator Gossage said she feels safe at work with the Kansas State Capitol's security measures, but she's now adding more security provisions at her home following the deadly Minnesota shooting.

"It's just more heightened awareness," Senator Gossage said. "Could this [Minnesota] attack have been prevented? I don't think so."

The suspected Minnesota shooter posed as a police officer when he showed up at Minnesota Representative Hortman's home.

"That could happen to anyone," Jeanna Repass, chair of the Kansas Democratic Party, said. "We all have to stand up and say, enough."

Charlie Keegan

Repass explained any act of political violence is unacceptable.

"I really believe that this rhetoric is fertilizer for the ground that's been seeded with hatred," Repass said. "I do think all of us have an opportunity and a responsibility to change the culture."

The security measures at the Kansas and Missouri State Capitols come from the state budgets, and therefore taxpayers.

Senator Gossage expects more training awareness for lawmakers, but no drastic changes to personal home security.

"What would [guards] do, follow you to the grocery story or sit outside your home?" Senator Gossage said. "That does not seem like a good use of taxpayer dollars."

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Minnesota have called for enhanced security measures for elected officials.

Kansas Senator Gossage told KSHB 41 News she is attending a national legislator conference in Minneapolis next week. Out of an abundance of caution, the conference is staying in the city, but changing locations.

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.