Kansas Republican leaders respond after receipt of threatening letters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After roughly 100 Kansas legislators and state officials were targeted with threatening letters that included a suspicious white substance last week, Republican leaders issued a joint statement Monday about the incidents.

“Thankfully, the KDHE is saying the substance is presumptively negative for any biologicals,” the letter said. “While this is certainly good news, it has nonetheless been a stressful last few days for our families and other citizens impacted by this cowardly attempt to intimidate the legislature. We urge all of our members to please remain vigilant and cautious when opening their mail as this case is still developing.”

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation and announced Sunday that tests performed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment had ruled out “common biological agents of concern,” the KBI said.

Several legislators from the Kansas City area were among those who received the letters along with Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and other state officials.

Kansas Republicans thanked the KBI, KDHE, FBI, Kansas National Guard, State Fire Marshal, and local police and fire departments, which responded to investigate after lawmakers received the letters.

Investigators responded in hazmat suits to take position of the letters as more were found.

“Many of these same people are also hard at work trying to find those behind this terrible act and we appreciate their expertise to quickly find those responsible and hold them accountable,” Republican leaders said in the letter.

Leaders also vowed “not to be intimidated by extremists who look to undermine the will of the people we were elected to serve” and directed further questions to the KBI with the investigation ongoing.

