Steamboat Arabia Museum considers dropping anchor in St. Charles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Steamboat Arabia Museum owner David Hawley says with the museum's lease with Kansas City, Missouri, expiring in 2026, it's likely time for the museum to set sail for a new home.

Hawley told KSHB 41 News that the museum has signed a letter of intent with St. Charles, Missouri, to re-establish the museum in the city.

He says his understanding is that KCMO does not wish to extend the lease in 2026 and that if it were to extend, rent would increase significantly and the city would be free to lease the museum's upper space.

While the steamboat made its home in the City Market after sinking in the Kansas City area in 1856 and getting recovered in 1988, Hawley says there are factors that make relocation an ideal fit for the museum.

“The parking there in the City Market has become very difficult and very challenging," Hawley said.

Another concern Hawley cited was the size of the building, saying the museum's current building is not big enough for the Arabia collection, which he plans to add more artifacts to. Hawley also has goals of showcasing an Indian trade ship called the Steamboat Malta , which he and his crew located in 2016.

Those with the city of St. Charles told Hawley "we are excited" at the prospect of welcoming the Arabia Steamboat Museum and that the museum "blends perfectly" with the city's tourism industry. He also said St. Charles' riverfront property makes the city a good fit.

While Hawley says the museum is excited about what St. Charles has to offer, plans to leave its first home in the City Market aren't being made lightly.

"We have loved Kansas City. Kansas Citians have supported it. They’ve come back and visited over and over," Hawley said. "We would be sad to leave Kansas City, we really would.

In the meantime, Hawley says they'll likely take six months to review cost, locations, building size and other logistics.

Regardless of where the museum decides to drop anchor, it will remain open to the public.

“We will be open for years yet to come,” he said.

