Steamboat Arabia Museum gets 'verbal permission' to stay open through end of November

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Steamboat Arabia Museum will stay open through the end of November after getting "verbal permission" to do so, according to a spokesperson with the museum.

The museum was originally set to close this week — on Friday, Nov. 13 — when its lease expired.

A museum spokesperson said there has been no update on what will happen after it closes.

The property could be reimagined to include more retail, a hotel or even an underground parking garage.

According to the spokesperson, the museum could move to St. Charles, Missouri; St. Joseph, Missouri; Leavenworth, Kansas; or Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

It has been a years-long saga to find a new home for the attraction that currently sits in Kansas City’s River Market.

Back in 2022, museum owner David Hawley cited the size of the building as an issue. He also called parking in the City Market "very difficult and very challenging."

According to Hawley, the city is unwilling to renew the museum’s lease.

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