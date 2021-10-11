Watch
Steel beam falls on truck in Olathe

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy Olathe Police Department
Posted at 11:20 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 12:20:25-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Olathe are piecing together the circumstances after a steel beam fell on top of a box truck.

According to a tweet by the Olathe Police Department, crews were called out Monday morning to help block traffic on Spruce Street west of Kansas Avenue.

The tweet included a photo showing a large steel beam on top of a box truck. The box truck appeared to have driven underneath a railroad bridge.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

