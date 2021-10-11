Steel beam falls on truck in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Olathe are piecing together the circumstances after a steel beam fell on top of a box truck.

According to a tweet by the Olathe Police Department, crews were called out Monday morning to help block traffic on Spruce Street west of Kansas Avenue.

The tweet included a photo showing a large steel beam on top of a box truck. The box truck appeared to have driven underneath a railroad bridge.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

