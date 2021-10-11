Steel beam falls on truck in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Olathe are piecing together the circumstances after a steel beam fell on top of a box truck.
According to a tweet by the Olathe Police Department, crews were called out Monday morning to help block traffic on Spruce Street west of Kansas Avenue.
Spruce Street west of Kansas is now open #olathe @CityofOlatheKS @OlatheFire pic.twitter.com/HTaoRbCiSJ— Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) October 11, 2021
The tweet included a photo showing a large steel beam on top of a box truck. The box truck appeared to have driven underneath a railroad bridge.
This is a developing story and will be updated.