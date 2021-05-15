Stony Point North Elementary School students sickened after eating THC-laced candy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City, Kansas, elementary school students went to a hospital Friday after eating candy laced with THC.

Jane Martin, Stony Point North Elementary School principal, said in a letter to families that there were no life-threatening injuries.

THC, or Tetrahydrocannabinol, is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that produces a high.

There have not been reports of any arrests, and no information was available on who brought the candy to school.

The school is located at 8200 Elizabeth Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas. About 320 students attend the school.

An investigation is underway.