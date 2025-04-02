UPDATE, 10:15 a.m. | KSHB 41 News reporter Claire Bradshaw and her photographer Tim Hellhake arrived in Nevada shortly before 10 a.m.

They were able to find an area of damage along U.S. 54 Business where several first responders were helping to assess and clean up damage.

The damage included downed power lines, tree limbs stuck in power lines, an overturned trailer and damage to buildings. Take a look at this video taken by Claire:

Storm damage confirmed Wednesday morning in, around Nevada, Missouri

The Sheriff in nearby Bates County, Missouri, said his deputies had responded to assist in the storm response in Nevada and Vernon County. The Sheriff said he was not aware of any significant injuries from the storm.

Claire Bradshaw/KSHB Overturned trailer on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Nevada, Missouri.

Claire Bradshaw/KSHB First responders from western Missouri on the scene of storm damage on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Nevada, Missouri.

EARLIER | First responders say they are receiving reports of damage in an around Nevada, Missouri, after severe storms moved through early Wednesday morning.

Police in Nevada, which is about 90 miles south of Kansas City, told KSHB 41 News they had received reports of power lines down, trees down and damage to buildings.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any injuries.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson told KSHB 41 that troopers were responding to the area to help assess confirmed damage to buildings.

Business Route 54 in Nevada was closed Wednesday morning to allow crews to clean up debris.

Business US 54 in Nevada is closed due to storm damage. Please avoid the area and let crews complete the clean up safely. pic.twitter.com/IPo5rLCmXE — MSHP Troop D (@MSHPTrooperD) April 2, 2025

Courtesy Lucas Pennington: Storms in Nevada, Missouri

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear if the damage in Nevada was associated with a tornado.

KSHB 41 News has a crew on the way and will update this story as additional information is available.

—