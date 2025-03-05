STORM RECAP | Top wind gusts, snow amounts across Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A strong late-winter storm barreled through the Kansas City region late Tuesday and early Wednesday, bringing gusty winds and icy conditions.

KSHB 41 Weather’s Cassie Wilson says the highest wind gusts from the storm took place early Wednesday morning just after midnight.

Wheeler Field at Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, Airport recorded a maximum wind gust of 54 miles per hour, which appeared to be near the top gust in the immediate metro.

KSHB Peak wind gusts as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March, 5, 2025

A 68 mph wind gust near Rosendale, Missouri, topped the reports across the region. Fayetteville, Missouri, reported a 67 mph wind gust.

Wind was always the main component of the storm, but it did leave a layer of snow across the region.

KSHB

Most areas reported roughly an inch of snow, including Kansas City. Areas to the southeast of the metro picked up a little more, with Pleasant Hill, Missouri, reporting two inches of snow.

It’ll be in the 70s by next week.

—