Storms late Friday night into early Saturday morning caused damage across the Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Severe weather hit the Kansas City area late Friday night into early Saturday morning, leading to damage across the metro.

At St. Paul's Episcopal Day School, located near 40th and Main streets in Kansas City, Missouri, one of its fences was taken down due to the storm, as well as a tree that fell away from the property.

A tree fell onto the front of a duplex and a pickup truck in Merriam at around midnight. No injuries were reported.

In addition to the damage, a flood warning has been issued for the Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie until early Monday morning.

As of 4 a.m. Saturday, the stage was at 27.9 feet, according to the Miami County Sheriff's Office.

The river is expected to crest Saturday afternoon at 28.6 feet, higher than the 28 feet at which low-lying areas along the river begin to flood, authorities said.

