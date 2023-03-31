Storms move across KC area: hail reported in Pleasant Hill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Storms moving into the Kansas City area Friday morning bring increased risks of severe weather.

The National Weather Service of Kansas City reported just after 9 a.m. dime-sized hail had fallen in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

Dime sized hail here at the Pleasant Hill, MO office. #kswx #mowx — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 31, 2023

Johnson County, Missouri, and Holden are also expected to experience strong storms before 10 a.m., NWS saying hail may be nickel-sized in Holden.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Lindsey Anderson is tracking the path of the storms.

A severe storm south of KC is swiftly moving northeast at 65 mph. The storm has previously dropped close to an 1" sized hail! Strong wind & heavy rain likely too. Here is the current track and arrival times. pic.twitter.com/1cQpst3ln6 — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) March 31, 2023

Kansas counties Miami and Linn as well as Missouri counties Cass, Bates and Henry are under a high wind warning from 1-7 p.m. Friday.

The warning is expected to bring gusts between 20-35 mph with an occasional gust over 55 mph, per NWS.

Surrounding counties and cities in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri are under a similar yet slightly less severe wind advisory.

Residents are encouraged to exercise caution while driving.

In addition to the wind advisories, the same areas are under red flag warnings due to increased fire danger.

This story is developing and may be updated. Stay weather aware with KSHB 41’s radar.

