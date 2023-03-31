Watch Now
Stay weather aware this afternoon as a cold front sweeps across the area

All severe weather hazards are possible as storms race across Missouri
and last updated 2023-03-31 06:29:51-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Severe storms develop this afternoon along a cold front, mainly in Missouri
  • Stay weather aware from 1pm-5pm today
  • Gusty, dangerous winds through Saturday morning along with a big drop in temperatures

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A cold front sweeps through the region bringing an increased risk of severe storms. Stay aware from 1pm - 5pm as strong damaging wind and hail are possible. The tornado threat increases over northeastern Missouri. There's also a high wind warning & increased fire danger as the wind gets extremely strong.
High: 75°
Wind: SW 25-35 mph, Gusting 45 mph

Tonight: Staying windy as temperatures plummet.
Low: 33°

Wind: NW 20-35 mph, Gusting 45 mph

Saturday: Blustery and cold conditions in the morning. Improving by the afternoon with less wind.
High: 55°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph, relaxing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon

Sunday: A beautiful spring afternoon with more sunshine!
Low: 40° High: 73°
Wind: S 15-25 mph, Gusting 35 mph

