Stay weather aware this afternoon as a cold front sweeps across the area

WEATHER HEADLINES



Severe storms develop this afternoon along a cold front, mainly in Missouri

Stay weather aware from 1pm-5pm today

Gusty, dangerous winds through Saturday morning along with a big drop in temperatures

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A cold front sweeps through the region bringing an increased risk of severe storms. Stay aware from 1pm - 5pm as strong damaging wind and hail are possible. The tornado threat increases over northeastern Missouri. There's also a high wind warning & increased fire danger as the wind gets extremely strong.

High: 75°

Wind: SW 25-35 mph, Gusting 45 mph

Tonight: Staying windy as temperatures plummet.

Low: 33°

Wind: NW 20-35 mph, Gusting 45 mph

Saturday: Blustery and cold conditions in the morning. Improving by the afternoon with less wind.

High: 55°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph, relaxing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon

Sunday: A beautiful spring afternoon with more sunshine!

Low: 40° High: 73°

Wind: S 15-25 mph, Gusting 35 mph

