Stay weather aware this afternoon as a cold front sweeps across the area

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Severe storms develop this afternoon along a cold front, mainly in Missouri
- Stay weather aware from 1pm-5pm today
- Gusty, dangerous winds through Saturday morning along with a big drop in temperatures
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: A cold front sweeps through the region bringing an increased risk of severe storms. Stay aware from 1pm - 5pm as strong damaging wind and hail are possible. The tornado threat increases over northeastern Missouri. There's also a high wind warning & increased fire danger as the wind gets extremely strong.
High: 75°
Wind: SW 25-35 mph, Gusting 45 mph
Tonight: Staying windy as temperatures plummet.
Low: 33°
Wind: NW 20-35 mph, Gusting 45 mph
Saturday: Blustery and cold conditions in the morning. Improving by the afternoon with less wind.
High: 55°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph, relaxing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon
Sunday: A beautiful spring afternoon with more sunshine!
Low: 40° High: 73°
Wind: S 15-25 mph, Gusting 35 mph
