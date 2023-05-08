Watch Now
Storms moving through northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri overnight

Kansas City metro under thunderstorm watch until 5 am Monday
KSHB 41 Weather
Posted at 10:49 PM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 23:56:28-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Storms are set to move through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

The National Weather Service of Kansas City has placed the metro area under a severe thunderstorm watch until 5 a.m. Monday.

More intense storms will keep north of KC.

Around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, 73 mph wind gusts were reported near Falls City, Nebraska. NWS says the storm is approaching Holt County, Missouri.

Then just before 11 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was put in place for Doniphan County in Kansas and Andrew, Holt and Nodaway counties in Missouri.

KSHB 41 Weather's Wes Peery says 70 mph wind gusts and half-dollar hail are possible.

As watches and warnings are issued and expire, viewers are encouraged to stay weather aware. KSHB 41 Weather's latest forecast can be found HERE.

