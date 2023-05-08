Storms moving through northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Storms are set to move through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

10:50pm--Will some outflow boundaries(thin green/blue lines coming from storms cause the Kansas City classic of dying overnight storms????



Only time will tell but I would like some rain! #mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/vdWGb9i01c — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) May 8, 2023

The National Weather Service of Kansas City has placed the metro area under a severe thunderstorm watch until 5 a.m. Monday.

10PM--New severe thunderstorm watch including the Kansas City Metro until 5am.



Storms arrive in the metro around midnight with the threat of damaging wind gusts and hail. #mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/UDeae37JUc — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) May 8, 2023

More intense storms will keep north of KC.

Good afternoon!

I hope you're enjoying our record warmth.

Wanted to give you quick update about our severe storm forecast & coverage plan.

Please click link below. Thoughts & our action plan need more space than provided here. https://t.co/sgVfwCHCvR@KSHB41 #KCwx #kswx #mowx pic.twitter.com/NCTqfxmIV7 — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoKSHB41) May 7, 2023

Around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, 73 mph wind gusts were reported near Falls City, Nebraska. NWS says the storm is approaching Holt County, Missouri.

Make that 73 mph wind gust now with the storm near Falls City, NE...storm is approaching Holt County. https://t.co/SmOI5jyRrV — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 8, 2023

Then just before 11 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was put in place for Doniphan County in Kansas and Andrew, Holt and Nodaway counties in Missouri.

KSHB 41 Weather's Wes Peery says 70 mph wind gusts and half-dollar hail are possible.

10:45pm--Heads up Maryville and Savannah...70mph wind gusts and half-dollar hail incoming!



Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Doniphan [KS] and Andrew, Holt, Nodaway [MO] till 11:30 PM #mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/MeT4YpK7S4 — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) May 8, 2023

As watches and warnings are issued and expire, viewers are encouraged to stay weather aware.

