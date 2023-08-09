Stormy morning in KC: Chiefs training camp moves indoors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's another day of rainfall in the Kansas City area, with a storm system bringing lightning, wind gusts and heavy showers Wednesday morning.

Lighting and thunder with wavy undulatus clouds - here we go KC @lnanderson has your morning storms covered on @KSHB41 and KMCI #41Weather pic.twitter.com/hBiXmyHRFC — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@CassieKSHB) August 9, 2023

Due to the stormy weather, the Kansas City Chiefs will be moving training camp in St. Joseph indoors, closing practice to the public.

The Chiefs aren't the only professional sports team impacted by the morning storms, with the Kansas City Current canceling the team's open training session.

With wet roadways across the metro, KSHB 41 traffic anchor Daisha Jones has been tracking a number of crashes throughout the morning. Jones will continue to share updates on how traffic is impacting your morning commute via social media.

9AM CRASH LIST:

I-435 NB PAST I-35

I-435 NB TO 152 HWY WB

I-435 NB TO EASTWOOD TRFWY

I-435 SB PAST I-35

I-70 EB AT I-670

I-70 WB PAST MM 221.6

K-10 WB AT I-435

K-7 SB PAST PRAIRIE STAR PKWY

US-71 NB AT 39TH ST@KSHB41 @41TrafficNow — Daisha Jones (@DaishaJonesKSHB) August 9, 2023

Despite the rain, students at EPic Elementary in Liberty are having a bright first day back to school.

