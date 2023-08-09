Watch Now
Stormy morning in KC: Chiefs training camp moves indoors

Posted at 9:11 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 10:11:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's another day of rainfall in the Kansas City area, with a storm system bringing lightning, wind gusts and heavy showers Wednesday morning.

Due to the stormy weather, the Kansas City Chiefs will be moving training camp in St. Joseph indoors, closing practice to the public.

The Chiefs aren't the only professional sports team impacted by the morning storms, with the Kansas City Current canceling the team's open training session.

With wet roadways across the metro, KSHB 41 traffic anchor Daisha Jones has been tracking a number of crashes throughout the morning. Jones will continue to share updates on how traffic is impacting your morning commute via social media.

Despite the rain, students at EPic Elementary in Liberty are having a bright first day back to school.

