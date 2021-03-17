'Strong' storm system brings rain, chance of snow to Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is a strong storm system approaching the Kansas City metro.

This next storm will produce rain with a few heavy thunderstorms possible between 4 and 9 a.m. Wednesday. A few of the thunderstorms will likely have some hail, and it might be large enough for a few severe thunderstorm warnings.

This first wave will move by, and then there may be a break for a few hours.

More showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the day as temperatures drop. Then, there is a chance of snow Wednesday night into early Thursday with some spots possibly getting accumulations.

The snow part of the storm is still a bit suspect, and it depends on the temperatures. If it drops to 36 degrees, it will likely be all rain Wednesday night.

If it drops one or two more degrees, then it might change to heavy snow. This could impact Thursday morning.