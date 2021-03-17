Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Strong' storm system brings rain, chance of snow to Kansas City metro

items.[0].image.alt
Gary Brauer
Storm clouds can be seen in Shawnee, Kansas, Tuesday evening.
Shawnee storm clouds
Posted at 10:41 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 23:41:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is a strong storm system approaching the Kansas City metro.

This next storm will produce rain with a few heavy thunderstorms possible between 4 and 9 a.m. Wednesday. A few of the thunderstorms will likely have some hail, and it might be large enough for a few severe thunderstorm warnings.

This first wave will move by, and then there may be a break for a few hours.

More showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the day as temperatures drop. Then, there is a chance of snow Wednesday night into early Thursday with some spots possibly getting accumulations.

The snow part of the storm is still a bit suspect, and it depends on the temperatures. If it drops to 36 degrees, it will likely be all rain Wednesday night.

If it drops one or two more degrees, then it might change to heavy snow. This could impact Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!