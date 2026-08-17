Student on electric scooter hit by vehicle outside Prairie Star Middle School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student on an electric scooter was struck by a vehicle outside Prairie Star Middle School Monday morning.

The school shares a campus with Prairie Star Elementary.

Leawood police say the 13-year-old boy was struck around 7:35 a.m. in the 3800 block of 143rd Street.

The boy was heading westbound on the sidewalk on his way to school. But as he crossed the entrance to the neighboring elementary school, he was struck by an eastbound vehicle turning left into the parking lot.

The boy was wearing a helmet and was alert and talking when the first officer arrived, police said.

The student was transported to an area hospital for observation.

Prairie Star Middle School Principal Eric Rembold sent a note to parents saying counselors, teachers and administrators are available for anyone who needs to talk.

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