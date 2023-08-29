Student talks about her love for reading during Kansas City Public Library mobile book giveaway

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Leslie DelasBour

KSHB 41 News is teaming up with its parent company E.W. Scripps to raise money for child literacy with a campaign called "If You Give A Child A Book."

Part of this campaign is to amplify the voices in our community and work to get books in the hands of kids.

On Monday, KSHB 41 met 10-year-old Aaliyah Walker, who enjoys reading.

"It calms me down when I’m like angry or sad and I love to see other people's stories," Walker said.

Walker says she loves to learn by opening up a new book.

“I like to read about Abraham Lincoln or the wars and stuff, because we learn about that in school and I like to read about the presidents and everything that is happening," Walker said.

Thanks to the Kansas City Public Library’s book mobile, Walker is one of hundreds of people with knowledge coming to their doorstep.

It's something librarian Isaac Isaac Halberstadt says is important especially for kids.

“It opens them up to the broader world around them, but it can also open them up to the deeper world within them," Halberstadt said.

The book mobile making stops across Kansas City is more than just a library on wheels — it's delivering books to people who may not have access to to library.

Halberstadt says it's providing a way for kids and people of all ages to write new chapters for themselves.

“They’re able to interact with librarians to ask questions, to get exactly the information they need about their communities without too much muss or fuss,” Halberstadt said. “So it helps you escape from the world, but escaping from it also helps you heal and it can also help you prepare for the wider world.”

Walker says everyone, but especially kids her age should be given a book.

“You get books, you can read more, get more active in your reading," Walker said. "Because you are going to have to read almost everywhere you go."

If you would like a schedule on where the book mobile will be next you can head to their website.

