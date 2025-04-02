Students at Missouri Welding Institute scramble for cover from tornado

NEVADA, Mo. — People from across western Missouri offered help Wednesday to residents of Nevada, where a tornado left significant damage.

Students at the Missouri Welding Institute were among those hit hard by Wednesday’s storm.

A family had helped to repurpose a motel into student housing.

No students were injured in the storm, though several cars were destroyed in the parking lot outside the motel.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41 Nevada, Missouri

The school closed Wednesday morning as it remained without power. It was hoping to reopen once the power was restored.

Further updates can be found on the school's social media platforms.

