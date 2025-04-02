Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Students at Missouri Welding Institute scramble for cover from tornado

student housing motel.jpeg
Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41
Nevada, Missouri
student housing motel.jpeg
student housing motel.jpeg
student motel housing.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

NEVADA, Mo. — People from across western Missouri offered help Wednesday to residents of Nevada, where a tornado left significant damage.

Students at the Missouri Welding Institute were among those hit hard by Wednesday’s storm.

A family had helped to repurpose a motel into student housing.

No students were injured in the storm, though several cars were destroyed in the parking lot outside the motel.

student motel housing.jpeg
Nevada, Missouri

The school closed Wednesday morning as it remained without power. It was hoping to reopen once the power was restored.

Further updates can be found on the school's social media platforms.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

042625_KSHB_GoS_DonateNow_480x360_sponsors.jpg

A Voice for Everyone