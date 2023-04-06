Students at Shawnee Mission East High School hold walkout to protest gun violence

PRARIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Students across the Kansas City area took part in a national walkout on Wednesday led by Students Demand Action.

The nationwide walkout took place in protest to gun violence across the nation that is also making its way inside schools.

Students at Shawnee Mission East High School have formed a sub group of Students Demand Action called "East Against Gun Violence."

Emma Krause, the co president of East Against Violence, organized the walkout alongside her peers.

Students who participated in the walkout told KSHB 41 it's not easy going to school these days.

“It’s something that always is in the front of my mind," said Abi Limbird, a student at Shawnee Mission East. "That effect, it is lingering there, like, 'Oh, we could get shot up today.'”

Some students told KSHB 41 they go to school in fear that their school could be targeted next.

“We really are just scared,” said Emma Kuhlman, a junior at Shawnee Mission East

Students who participated in the walkout said this is one way to spread awareness.

“We’re walking out of schools, we’re creating groups at our schools and clubs and stuff,” said Sophia Snyder, another student at Shawnee Mission East.

Students said they are trying to make a change.

“Because I feel unprotected at school,” Krause said.

Limbird said participating in an active shooter drill is surreal and something that will never seem normal.

“We’ve been conditioned at such an early age as students in America to think that it’s normal that we have to practice hiding from man active shooter,” Limbird said.

The students said they're hoping lawmakers will hear their cry so they can go to school in peace and not fear.

“Fix it and make us not be afraid anymore,” Limbird said.

Other schools across the Kansas City area participated in the walkout including Kansas City Academy.

—