Students at Southeast High School in Kansas City learn importance of budgeting in real world

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, students at Southeast High School in the Kansas City Public Schools district jumped about 10 years into the future with a simulation to educate them about finances.

Community in Schools Mid-America hosted “FutureNow: Finance,” an interactive financial literacy simulation for 175 students.

The program gave students a profile to match their interests, then challenged them to create a budget for their 26-year-old self.

“Some of them are doctors, some of them are engineers, lawyers — any career they could potentially be out in the world,” said Stanley Taylor, an event organizer.

Taylor said there were a lot of conversations about priorities.

“Some kids want to start off in entertainment and get Netflix before they get their housing. (Some) Want to make sure they go housing first, then maybe utilities and making sure that they go in a little order, but we give them the freedom and the autonomy to go to whatever booth they like,” Taylor said. “But when you look at that budget, you might have to cut out Netflix later on down the line."

Seniors who will be stepping out on their own very soon said this event is gave them motivation to make some financial changes.

“I would say to save a lot of money,” said a student who participated. “That’s very important, so save as much as you can.”

—