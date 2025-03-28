Students celebrate as Oak Grove High School marching band selected for major 2025 parade

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.

The Oak Grove High School marching band, the Sound of Panther Pride, has been selected to travel and perform in a major parade this year.

The band will perform in the 2025 Chicago Thanksgiving Parade. This will be the band's first out-of-state trip.

STEVE SILVESTRI/KSHB NATHAN LONG, OAK GROVE HIGH SCHOOL BAND DIRECTOR

“This was actually something that I tried to get done right as the shutdown was happening in COVID. And so we had been selected at that year, and then when the world shut down, I was like, 'Okay, we're not going to be able to take that trip.' And so this is kind of like, you know, fulfilling that dream that we had, you know, five years ago," said band director Nathan Long.

“It's like once in a lifetime experience," said sophomore trombone player Kyler Meinershagen.

It is an experience that will require a lot of dedication when students return in the fall.

STEVE SILVESTRI/KSHB KYLER MEINGERSHAGEN, SOPHOMORE TROMBONE PLAYER.

“It takes a lot of like grit and all that because we put in hours before school after school," said Meinershagen. "We're always working hard to be better for ourselves and for everyone else in the band."

“We'll probably start our rehearsals in July," said Long. "We'll be outside, you know, in the heat, getting them ready for that that cold Chicago day Thanksgiving parade.”

The band program is extremely popular at Oak Grove High. Mr. Long said that around 20% of the school population is involved. When you ask the students why they love the band, it is obvious that one part is because of who is conducting.

STEVE SILVESTRI/KSHB HALEY CHRISCO, JUNIOR DRUM MAJOR

“Mr. Long, he treats us like his kids, like I don't really know how to explain it, but he treats us of one of his own, and I really appreciate that," said junior drum major Haley Chrisco.

“He doesn't just see us as students in the band. He sees us as actual people," said Meinershagen.

Mr. Long, who has been teaching for almost 25 years, agrees — the students make his job worth it.

"It's the kids. Easily, it's the kids and and, you know, like I always say to the kids, and I mean it, you know, like, I have the best job in the town, because I get to come in and make music with them and create something that comes alive off a sheet of music," said Long.

When this small town band is marching through downtown Chicago, they hope people hear how hard they've worked to be there.

“There's a legacy here that I hope to continue and to keep pushing forward, and that's just my charge is to every day, try to make the bands and the kids just a little bit better than they were the day before," said Long.

The Chicago Thanksgiving paradewill be broadcast live on PlutoTV. Students and the booster club will hold future fundraising efforts to support the travel expenses.