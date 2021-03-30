Students in 8 districts could save on MCC tuition if voters approve measure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday voters in eight suburban school districts will decide whether to become attached to the Junior College District , which operates the Metropolitan Community College system.

“Right now we do not have equitable access,” said MCC Chancellor Dr. Kimberly Beatty. “This is about equitable access to higher education and right now there are some true gaps in our metropolitan area.”

Prospective junior college students who live in the Grain Valley R-V, Harrisonville R-IX, Kearney R-1, Liberty Public Schools, Oak Grove R-VI, Platte County R-III, Raymore-Peculiar R-II and Smithville R-II school districts currently pay more for tuition since they do not live within the Junior College District.

If taxpayers in those jurisdictions elect to become attached, students would see a decrease in their tuition. Property owners would also be taxed about 21.28 cents per $100 of assessed value.

“It is a tax. It is a small price to pay for the education and the benefit that is going to have in our community,” Beatty said.

