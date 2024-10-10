Students in eastern Jackson County to receive socks from Bombas donation

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Every student in public school districts in eastern Jackson County, Missouri, will receive a free pair of socks this fall.

Independence-based nonprofit Community Services League received 57,000 pairs of socks from the clothing company Bombas. Tuesday, CSL distributed the socks to the following school districts: Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Independence, and Oak Grove.

“Socks are not just for somebody that’s singled out because they need them. It’s critical every child gets a pair,” said Mark Graber, chief operating officer for CSL. “So that was really our goal.”

Bombas’ mission is to donate a pair of socks for each pair purchased. Since 2017, it’s given 2.6 million pairs of socks to CSL.

Graber said he’s seen the socks on children at CSL events over the years.

“It’s kind of nice to see it go full circle from the 57,000 pairs we get in boxes to then seeing them on kids’ feet running around the city,” he said.

Social service groups have consistently said socks are one of the most highly requested items.

