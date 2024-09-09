Suicide rates among construction workers alarmingly high, local group wants change

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Every September, groups all over the world try to raise awareness about suicide during National Suicide Prevention Month. This week, a local group wants to bring attention to Construction Suicide Prevention.

The rates for suicide among construction workers are shocking. Workers in the field are five times more likely to die by suicide than any workplace injury. The CDC says it has the second highest number of suicides in any field, just after mining.

Since 2020, volunteers in the field have come together to raise awareness of this.

Olivia Acree/ KSHB Angela Crawford - Construction Suicide Prevention Week Leader

“We wanted to provide tools and resources that made it super easy to start that conversation,” said Angela Crawford, Construction Suicide Prevention Week Leader.

Angela Crawford is an advocate for Construction Suicide Prevention from The Builders in Kansas City. She says that construction is a massive industry that places a big focus on physical health, but not mental health. She attributed high suicide rates to a few issues - the main being that it’s a male dominated field.

“There's a pressure for people to show up even when they're not doing okay. It's a male dominated industry. Suicide rates are higher among men than among women, and so that demographic factor also increases the risk within construction,” said Crawford.

The CDC also reported that suicide in construction is more than four times higher than the general population. Crawford spoke to how that affects Kansas City.

“We have so many people who are employed in construction here in Kansas City. So even if people aren't working in the industry, they probably know someone who does, and I think that what we're trying to do is just let people know it's okay to ask for help, to make sure that people know that you're a safe space to have open conversations and honest conversations,” said Crawford.

There’s a national stand down for Construction Suicide Prevention Week Monday. Crawford says it’s a national moment of silence to remember those who have died by suicide and re-commit to preventing further deaths.

