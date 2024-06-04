Summer reading programs underway at Kansas City-area libraries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With school out for the summer, one way to keep children learning and preparing for the next grade level is through consistent reading.

“Our summer reading program really is all about combating that summer learning loss that happens when kids are outside the classroom over those summer months. So, the 20 minutes a day is really aimed at keeping up that daily habit of reading so when they go back to school in the fall, they can hit the ground running and are ready to learn,” said Emily Becker with the Mid-Continent Public Library (MCPL).

KSHB 41 News asked one mother why she brought her kids to her local library branch to sign up for the reading program.

“Definitely to keep their minds busy," Angel Scroggins said. "Also getting them prepared for the upper-grade that they need to get ready for.”

Scroggins and MCPL have the same advice for parents: let your child read books on topics they’re interested in so you can learn over time what they like to read. MCPL said reading can be in the form of a book, a cookbook recipe, a graphic novel or audiobook.

Scroggins’ son, Deandre, selected a couple of graphic novels for his summer reading.

“I get to learn stuff in different books that I don't know and I get to experience more stuff in books and just get to learn and get better with reading and stuff because I'm not the best,” Deandre said.

Below is information on multiple summer reading programs in the Kansas City area:

Mid-Continent Public Library

June 1-Aug. 24

20 minutes per day for youth (0-19)

Adult reading program available

Sign up here

Kansas City Public Library

June 1-Aug. 15

Read or listen to five books.

More information here

Kansas City, Kansas Public Library

June 1-July 31

For every 100 minutes of reading, receive a free book (17 and under)

Adult program available

More information here

Johnson County Public Library