Summer school in session in Grain Valley, students select topics they’re interested in

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Summer school is in session across the Kansas City metropolitan area. In Grain Valley, students have a say in what they want to learn this month.

At Prairie Branch Elementary, teachers select a theme for their classroom to focus on collaboration and engagement. Some of the class themes are camping, underwater adventures, Legos, food trucks, and adopt-a-pet. Lessons are created around the theme, incorporating core curriculum along with activities. Students then get a preference to which class they want to be in for the month.

Librarian Lauren Bennaka said summer school allows for more time to do activities, like working with the robots in her STEM lessons. On top of that, classroom sizes are smaller.

“I just feel like it's a lot less stressful of a scenario for them. And so some of them are just kind of showing us their personalities and what they enjoy. And you don't really always get to see that during the school year,” said Bennaka.

Two rising fifth graders spoke with KSHB 41 News about why they like to return to summer school each year. This is what they said they would tell their friends about why summer school is fun.

“I would tell them that it’s fun. Like, learn and you're you're having fun, but you're still doing something, you're still getting you're learning. So I will just say that it's fun, because you're just doing a lot of activities and socializing,” said Anabell Ross.

“You're gonna do fun activities. Like… meet new people from other schools and some other teachers get to meet you. You get to see new like animals and do a lot more fun activities,” said Isla Dierking.

Grain Valley School District’s Summer SOAR program runs from June 1 - June 28. Enrollment is slightly up compared to last year, according to a director. Enrollment is full and closed for the summer.