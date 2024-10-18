Summit Technology Academy teaches largest nursing class in recent years

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — The healthcare industry continues to deal with a worker shortage. Nursing is one sector needing growth, so students at Summit Technology Academy hope to fill the open spots.

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing attributes the shortage of nurses to the retiring baby boomer generation, the increased need for health care due to their aging, the slow growth of nursing school enrollment, and career burnout.

STA's nursing class this year has around 100 students, which is the largest in four years. The program teaches high school seniors the basics of nursing such as medical math and taking vitals. It also prepares them for the demands of a collegiate nursing program and the overall job.

“I think that it's really important that our students have the right guide to get them started on their clinical pathways, to get them started in their career, but also to know that they're going into it for the right reasons and that it's a good fit for them," said Casey Thomason, professional nursing instructor.

STA is part of the Lee's Summit R7 School District. It has 40 high schools that participate in the various professional programs.

Lee's Summit West High School senior Madalyn Schnebelen aspires to be a nurse. She wants to do an internship with St. Luke's, something available through the program. For now, she is grateful to be in the class and using the technology available.

“The mannequins are so cool. They're like, they're like, alive, and they blink and they breathe and like, when you listen, like, for the heart rate, you can also hear like the respiratory sounds, and they're like, bowel movements and everything else. Like, it's just like, it's so interactive," said Schneblen."

Schneblen and her classmates are the next generation of healthcare workers. Federal officials with the Health Resources and Services Administration project a shortage of more than 78,000 full-time nurses in 2025. So while this year's STA class of 100 isn't a quick fix, the momentum could grow to alleviate the strains on the healthcare industry.

“I think it's really encouraging to see how excited they are to get out there, to take care of patients, to be in the healthcare field. It's comforting to know that, you know, we have a new generation of nurses that are coming out excited and passionate about connecting with people and caring for people," said Thomason.

STA works in partnership with the University of Central Missouri. Students can earn college credit to put toward their BSN program in college thanks to area colleges like UMKC, Rockhurst, Avila, and Research also supporting the program.

