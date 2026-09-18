KANSAS CITY, MO — Mark Schlereth is well-acquainted with the Broncos-Chiefs rivalry.

Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth "tips his cap" to Chiefs after Week One win over Denver

During a 12-year career, Schlereth won three Super Bowls as an offensive lineman, including two as a Denver Bronco.

Today, he's an accomplished NFL broadcaster, working as a color commentator for Fox Sports, and still co-hosts a sports radio show in Denver.

I spoke to him this week about the Week One Chiefs win.

"I was thoroughly impressed with what the Chiefs were able to do," Schlereth told me via Zoom. "And I was at the same time completely disgusted, because the Broncos, I know, are a better team than what they showed on Monday night, but tip your hat to the Chiefs, because they put it on my Broncos, no question about it."

Schlereth told me that despite the outcome of that game, and the Los Angeles Chargers losing a game they were favored to win, he expects a lot of volatility between the three teams in the race to win the AFC West in 2026.

"You know, you go back to the drawing board and there's still 16 of these things left and you can rectify your season. One loss does not make the season," Schlereth said. "But I will say this, man, like I said, the Chiefs looked legit. They looked really, really good."

I also asked Schlereth about his memories of playing at Arrowhead Stadium, now that there are just a few seasons left before the team relocates to Kansas.

"First, the smell of barbecue when you drive in, I always wanted to just cancel the game and have an eating contest, because that was the best smelling stadium in all of football," Schlereth told me.

"Because of the crowd noise and they sat right on top of you, you sat on the bench and about ten feet above your head, the fans were maybe six feet away from you, hanging over, screaming at you," he continued. "I just loved going to Kansas City. I loved playing in Kansas City."

"I always felt like if you played well in Kansas City, even if you lost, you were a damn good football team. And so I will miss Arrowhead."