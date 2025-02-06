Super Bowl visitors fueled by beignets

NEW ORLEANS — What barbeque is to Kansas City, beignets are to New Orleans.

There are a few competing shops in the running for best beignets, so we put them to the test.

Café Beignet is the new kid on the block, relatively speaking. The shop started in the 90’s and has grown to 4 locations in the French Quarter with plans to open a food truck soon.

Café Beignet serves almost half a million beignets each year.

Just down the street from its Decatur Street location lies the historic staple, Café Du Monde.

Café Du Monde came onto the scene in the 1860s and has had a hold on locals and visitors ever since.

When placed side-by-side, Café Beignet’s dish is a bit larger with a denser consistency. Café Du Monde’s beignets are significantly smaller with an airy center.

Employees of both shops assured us a meal of beignets is not a tourist trap, but a savior after a night on Bourbon Street.

—