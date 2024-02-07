Superfan completes bucket list, saw Chiefs games at every NFL stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One superfan checked off the final item on her Chiefs bucket list just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.

Nancy Walker is a 70-year-old Chiefs fan with a 30-year-old bucket list: See a Chiefs game at every NFL stadium.

Walker started checking stadiums off her list in 1994 after her boss gave her tickets to see the Chiefs play in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

That game made her a superfan.

“We went and it was like like, ‘Oh my gosh, I love this,'" Walker said.

She’s been to 35 different games, and her last game was her favorite.

The Chiefs played the Minnesota Vikings, and as Walker always does, she kept track of the game with a detailed spreadsheet.

People questioned whether Walker really wanted to see the Chiefs play in every NFL stadium.

You’d think after achieving such a goal, she’d be done.

But she has no plans to stop her going to games.

“My final bucket list would be going to the Super Bowl,” Walker said.

She couldn’t make it to Las Vegas this year, so she’ll be watching from the comfort of her own home.

It's a place full of nearly as much Chiefs gear as any stadium.

“I’ve got a lot from just friends who know that I’m just a huge Chiefs fan and they’re like, ‘Here, you can have this,'" Walker said.

Her collection includes signed helmets from Patrick Mahomes, Joe Montana and Trent Green, along with footballs signed by Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Len Dawson, Eric Berry and Will Shields.

On top of that, she’s got jerseys, drinking cups, bobblehead dolls, blankets, quilts, slippers, ornaments and even a space heater.

In the off season, she likes to do puzzles, collect more football items and of course, remain the world's biggest 'Raider Hater.'

Walker said Raider fans tell her, ‘We don’t wanna see the Chiefs win again,’ and I’m like, 'You know how to stop that? Have your team win,” Walker said mockingly.

As her collection grows, every piece fits together like a puzzle.

For her, the memorabilia are memories.