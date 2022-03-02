Support for Ukraine felt at 'All Nations Flag Company' in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All Nations Flag Company in Kansas City, Missouri, makes American flags, those for branches of the United States military and every international flag.

One has been of great interest to the community in recent days for the local business based in the River Market neighborhood.

"It's an emotional industry," Randy Carney said.

He's a 37-year employee at All Nations Flag Company, where every stitch and cut matters.

"Everything you sell has meaning," Sean Wald, the fourth-generation owner said.

For 98 years, the company has made flags by hand with careful attention to detail.

"[We] Lay out the specifics, make the allowances for the the hems on the sides, the seam in the middle, the fly end on the end and the space where the heading goes," Carney said of his process.

He's responsible for cutting fabric, while their head seamstress handles the sewing.

Carney's focus during KSHB 41's visit was cutting blue fabric.

"As soon as I get some yellow, we'll make pieces that match. Faye will do her magic and assemble that and more people get to show their colors," Carney says, because blue and yellow are in high demand right now.

According to Carney, Ukrainian flags are in high demand, as people in the Kansas City area show their support for the country amid the Russia invasion.

"Thursday is when we sold out of everything we had," Wald said.

He said the company can't cut or sew them fast enough.

"We’re probably [have] around 100 3x5’s, probably 10-15 2x3’s and about 10-15 4x6’s," Wald said of the current sales activity.

Phone calls and foot traffic haven't stopped.

"Right now, there's no such thing as a small quantity of Ukrainian flags," Carney says.

Requests to fly this flag, come with testimonials.

"The stories that we've heard, the passion, you know, when people call in and ask for one, it's pretty special," Wald said.

"Buying a Ukrainian flag to support people they don't even know, there's a lot of emotion in it," Carney said. "It's a very visual sign and I think it speaks volumes."

Gestures of support, crafted with local care, for flagpoles thousands of miles from a country in the grips of war.

"Made right here in Kansas City and it's supporting other Ukrainian families or students here in Kansas City showing support, it’s a special feeling for sure," Wald said.

All Nations Flag Company is open on 5th Street in the River Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.