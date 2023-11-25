'Support your community': Small Business Saturday draws in KC-area shoppers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Small Business Saturday brought crowds to various shops around the Kansas City metropolitan area.

In Liberty, Love Letters boutique held a Small Business Saturday pop-up featuring nine other local vendors. Love Letters recently opened its first storefront after 10 years of online sales. Customers waited in line for the doors to open, showing how much support the boutique has garnered over the decade.

"The little group that is here at Love Letters, every single order, every single customer that comes through the door we truly, truly appreciate and that is what shopping small means," said LeAnn Cruse, owner of Love Letters.

In Brookside, the shopping plaza welcomed shoppers for another day of holiday gift-gathering. KSHB 41 News spoke with the owner of the Corner Candleshop, Lori Block. Block said they had record-breaking sales on Black Friday and hoped that momentum continued through the holiday season.

"Small Business Saturday is something we always look forward to each year. It is a time of year for fun and festivity, a kickoff to the holiday season, and it's a great time for our local loyal customers to come out and shop with us," Block said.

Block said they sell the most candles during the fourth quarter of each year.