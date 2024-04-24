Surf Lessons and Life Lessons in Documentary Screening for Middle School Students

OVERLAND PARK, KS — From Surf lessons to life lessons, students at Lakewood Middle School got to watch a documentary called ‘Uncle Bully’s Surf Skool’ and ask questions to both the directors and ‘Uncle Bully’ himself.

The directors of this film also directed ‘Big Sonia’ about Sonia Warshawski who survived the holocaust and has shared a message of love over hate with so many. Co-director of both films, Leah Warshawski is Sonia’s granddaughter.

“We’ve seen the power of what film can do to heal individuals and heal communities and we know that “Uncle Bully’s Surf Skool”, this movie is going to change lives,” she said.

The documentary follows surf instructor Robert “Uncle Bully” Kotter in Hawaii as he teaches surfing and much more to local kids including some who are homeless. His lessons range from ocean conservation, local culture, kindness, even for some how to read and write.

“Honoring one another, circling back to love. In Hawaii, we call that Aloha. I think respect and kindness and consideration towards one another is a really important message,” said Kotter.

“It shows that you don’t really know what anyone is going through,” said Blake Baratta, an eighth grader who watched the film. “You can have a whole different personality and have two different faces and you can be really kind but there can also be a lot going on at home.”

After the film, Kotter also taught a land surf lesson to some of the students. They have also taken the film to a screening at Glenwood Arts Theatre and other places in the community.

After devastating and deadly fires destroyed so much of Lahaina where they lived, the crew went back and added to the story.

They continue to try to raise money for screenings and awareness for Lahaina's recovery through a gofundme fundraiser.

Fundraiser by Inflatable Film : "Uncle Bully's Surf Skool" - Film Impact Campaign (gofundme.com)