Surfside Florida building collapse inspires resolution to examine building inspections in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The deadly condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, is inspiring legislation from Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas.

The resolution proposed by Lucas would have the city manager review current policies on inspecting buildings owned or leased by the city.

“What happened recently in Miami, when you look at pictures of a building where there was rebar exposed, there were concrete issues, significant flooding in a basement area, a garage area, we have the same thing here in our very old City Hall building," Lucas said. "It gives me cause for concern. I think it gives much of the rest of City Council cause for concern."

During a KCMO City Council meeting Thursday, city officials showed photos of some of the age and deterioration in the City Hall garage.

Officials recommend closing the garage for repairs in August of 2021.

The tragedy in Florida and recent building collapses locally have put infrastructure in the spotlight.

Lucas said options are on the table to explore thorough inspections of all buildings in the city.

"If we're seeing a failure in building codes in one part of the country, I think it's a sign that maybe there's more work we can do," Lucas said.

If council passes the mayor's resolution, the city manager would have 45 days to report safety recommendations.