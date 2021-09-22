Suspect driving stolen vehicle opens fire on vehicle's owner in Miami County, KS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miami County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspect that opened fire on another person Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, the victim had spotted their vehicle which was stolen a few days prior, driving near Old Kansas City Road near Paola.

They began tailing the driver of the stolen 1985 Cadillac ElDorado on Kansas City Road until they approached W. 255th Street.

Shortly after, the suspect turned around and began shooting at the victim and later left the scene.

The victim was not injured in the shooting.

The suspect vehicle was last spotted in the area of W. 255th Street and Harmony Road.

The stolen Cadillac is blue with vintage license plates with the number 284413.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.

