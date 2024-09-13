Suspect of alleged threat toward Belton Middle School in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton School District placed classrooms on a "building hold" as a security measure Friday morning while a threat was investigated.

District officials say they received a tip about a potential threat to Belton Middle School.

The Belton Police Department has the alleged perpetrator in custody, and no weapons were found.

The district sent a note home to parents that says they take all threats seriously and followed all safety protocols.

The building hold was lifted late Friday morning.

"We want to emphasize that all students are safe, and proper safety protocols were followed," the district said the letter to families.

—