Suspects charged in burglaries at homes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seven Chilean nationals were charged in connection to burglaries in several high profile athletes homes, including Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

The criminal complaint was unsealed Tuesday in Tampa, Florida.

24-year-old Pablo Zuniga Cartes, 20-year-old Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, 27-year-old Bastian Jimenez Freraut, 22-year-old Jordan Quiroga Sanchez, 23-year-old Bastian Orellano Morales, 24-year-old Alexander Huiaguil Chavez and 38-year-old Sergio Ortega Cabello are members of a South American Theft Group, according to the complaint.

All were charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. If convicted, each faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

According to the complaint, these individuals targeted the homes of professional athletes while the athletes were away or playing in professional games at the times of the burglaries.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa says the individuals stole valuables worth over $2 million.

On October 5 and 7, 2024, the homes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were burglarized.

The October 7 burglary happened while the team was playing a home game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jewelry, watches, cash, and other luxury merchandise were taken.

The suspects are also linked to burglaries in the homes of professional athletes in Wisconsin, Florida, Tennessee, and Ohio.