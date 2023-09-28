Sweet Petites KC to welcome Beyoncé with a few sweet treats ahead of her Renaissance Tour stop Sunday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, MO — Beyonce's latest song, PURE/HONEY, from her Renaissance album, claims “It should cost a billion to look this good."

Sweet Petities KC in the River Market says it should cost a billion for something to taste as good as their new Renaissance-themed sweet treats.

“We are just prepping with our cookies. W are prepping with cakes,” Lindsey Good, the bakery's owner, said

Goff and her team are working to give Beyonce and her fans a sweet taste of Kansas City.

Paying attention to detail includes making sure the cookies were created and baked to perfection.

“We went to our cookie cutter wall and we just kind of went down our list: Like okay do we have glitter? Do we have the pearls to kind of act as rhinestones? Whatever we kind of need to do we have the glitter fondant to kind of go on the cupcakes,” said Goff.

Spending time creating and crafting these sweet treats, Goff says with Sunday's show right around the corner she's happy to leave a good taste in the mouths of the Bey Hive.

“You know after Taylor (Swift) people are still going to want to celebrate this,"Goff said. "So now we are really excited because we are excited to get different artists in Kansas City and celebrate all of them,” Goff said.

