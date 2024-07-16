Swifties prepare to report to Chiefs Training Camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Almost a year since Chiefs Tight-End Travis Kelce and global superstar Taylor Swift’s romance started, Swift's fans are now geared up for another football season.

St. Joseph native Mariah DeSpain is one of the Swifties who has a ticket to training camp. She went to camp the first year it was in St. Joseph in 2010, but likes to think she is loyal to Swift first.

“I guess you could say I was a Chiefs fan before Swiftie because I came out a Chiefs fan at birth. So I have all my baby pictures in like the little Chiefs cheerleader outfits. And I watched the games growing up, but I never really understood what was happening and took like a care to football until Taylor got involved,” said DeSpain.

She said she hasn’t missed a concert tour, attending eight concerts total.

The 2023-24 football season was one for the books. The headlines kept coming, starting with the “Swift Effect” increasing Kelce’s jersey sales and fans getting their hands on local businessmerchandise promoting the pair.

DeSpain said looking back, she can’t believe the year it has been for Kansas City’s reputation and is proud of how the city and fans have handled the increased attention. Now, she said she has a bigger appreciation for football overall and looks forward to gamedays.

“I think I get why my parents enjoyed it now that I actually understand what's going on. And I think it makes me look forward instead of being like, ‘Oh, we got to watch the game today,’ or, ’Oh, like they're taking up the TV.’ I’m like actually excited,” said DeSpain.

As a St. Joseph native, DeSpain said this growing fanbase coupled with coming off of a Super Bowl-winning season will have an impact on the training camp host city.