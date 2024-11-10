Tailgaters get up extra early for Sunday noon Chiefs-Broncos game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans come out to support their team morning or night.
With a noon game Sunday, the fans waiting at Gate 5 were tailgating a bit differently.
One fan said she was there early to stake out a tailgating spot so the rest of her group could join later.
“We’re a little out of practice because it’s a noon game. We’ve been so spoiled with primetime games, so it's going to be cut a little short," said Alex, a Kansas City Chiefs fan. "We’ll just load up, head in, have a short tailgate, and go watch some Chiefs-Broncos."
Vehicles waiting for the parking gates to open were let in around 7:00 a.m. Sunday.
From there, fans fired up the grills and got to it for the day.
Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m.
