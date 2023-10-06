Taste of Parkville to support city's restaurants, local charities

PARKVILLE, Mo. — A new charity event open to the public that supports restaurants in Parkville runs through Sunday, Oct. 8.

If you visit Acre Restaurant, Nick and Jake's or La Costa Mexicana in Parkville, your dollar will go toward local charities.

“Those proceeds will go to local charities staying in Parkville, which is very important to us, because it’s a part of our community. We want everyone to grow and prosper together," Acre Restaurant chef and owner Andrew Longres said.

The Taste of Parkville charity event was his idea. He said he wants to prioritize giving back to others in a way that's also good for Parkville.

The restaurants will round up the money raised this week and work with the Parkville Area Chamber to select charities to donate to from those that apply.

“We’re pretty excited about the idea that we can have something that’s actually created here, and gives back to here. Just like his fire, it continues to grow the more and more you put on it," Ed Linnebur with the Parkville Area Chamber said.

