Taste of the NFL, the NFL's biggest fundraiser, takes place Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday night marks the NFL’s biggest fundraiser event Taste of The NFL . They expect hundreds to show up for what organizers call a party with a purpose that brings together food, fun, and football.

Chef Andrew Zimmern gave KSHB 41 News a preview of the event that benefits GENYOUth , working to feed students in need.

“We gather thousands of people together, have an incredible party and a lot of fun over a very serious issue,” said Zimmern. He will also be a host for the event.

At Taste of The NFL, you’ll find not more than 30 NFL players and legends and not to mention, lots of food.

“We are raising funds to give back to school nutrition programs in all 32 club markets so we’ll be supporting schools in Kansas City,” said Ann Marie Krautheim, CEO of GenYouth. According to organizers, the organization has worked with nearly 200 Kansas City area schools and more than 78,000 Kansas City area students.

“I would like to take the time here on a day of National convening over Super Bowl weekend to remind people that eating is something that is not up for debate. I don’t wanna live in a country where it’s ok to keep 20 percent of our children hungry,” said Zimmern.

“One in 8 children in this country are living in food insecurity and for children in communities of color, it’s closer to 1 in 5. School meals are a lifeline for these children,” said Krautheim.

Dozens of chefs will be part of the event including some local chefs, high school students chefs, and more alongside well known chefs like pastry chef Lasheeda Perry known as the Queen of Flavor. She showed us how she’ll make chocolate helmets for each team. Even though she’s from Philadelphia, she made some in Chiefs red!

Lindsay Shively Chocolate Helmets made in Chiefs red

Zimmern is also a Kansas City fan in more ways than one!

“I love Kansas City,” he said. “I go down there with my kid and eat BBQ!”

Zimmern listed Joe’s KC, Jack Stack, and Q39 as some of his memorable KC BBQ meals but he knows Kansas City is much more than BBQ.

“It’s become a great food town. The pig nose sandwich is something I delight in! Don’t at me!” He said.

He’s also a huge fan of Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the Chiefs.

“Is there a better team in football the last five years than the Kansas City Chiefs?” said Zimmern and he gave us a Super Bowl prediction too. “If Mahome’s ankle is one hundred percent, pick em! It’s going into overtime. It’s that close!”

