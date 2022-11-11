Watch Now
Taylor Swift adds second date at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

'The Eras Tour' in KC July 7-8
Posted at 8:05 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 09:05:24-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rather than wishing she “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” stayed in Kansas City longer, Taylor Swift has added a second date for "The Eras Tour" this summer.

Swift will perform at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, July 7, in addition to her Saturday, July 8, show.

An extra show was added due to high demand for her tour, which features 52 shows in the U.S. She last went on the road in 2018 for the "Reputation Stadium Tour."

Fans speculate Swift may perform music from albums “Lover,” “Folklore,” “Evermore,” and “Midnights” in addition to music she’s re-released on “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version).”

Presale tickets are released at 10 a.m. on Nov. 15, and the general sale commences at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18.

