Taylor Swift's movie generating boost for Kansas City movie theaters

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Taylor Swift's concert film experience is predicted to generate $100 million domestically, boosting revenue for movie theaters across the country and in Kansas City.

"Historically, this time of year has been sort of a bit of a drought for the theater industry," said Paul Farnsworth, the executive director of communications and content for B&B Theatres. "School is back in session and it's the slow period before the holidays, and this just appeared out of nowhere, it's really wonderful with the timing."

B&B Theatres will be celebrating 100 years next year and say presale of the "Era's" movie broke previous records, generating an additional boost to an already successful movie year.

"What's really exciting about it is, coming out of 2020, it was awful, but we've hired so many new people since then; a lot of our employees like for Barbie and Oppenheimer, that was the first time they really saw huge crowds," Farnsworth said. "So it's really exciting to know that this tour is gonna bring a similar vibe and similar volume of guests to our buildings."

The Taylor Swift effect is also being felt at independent movie theaters including Screenland Armour.

The Kansas City theater says sales for Swift's movie remain strong and have events planned throughout the week to celebrate with Swift fans.

"I think (Travis) Kelce and Swift fever has hit the nation, and I'm sure outside of Kansas City people are a little bit over it, but I think Kansas City, we're all like, 'Yeah, this is awesome,'" said Adam Roberts, operator at Screenland Armor Theatre, "Taylor Swift is dating one of our most famous players, she's coming to Kansas City, she's she seems to be celebrating the city and enjoying the city."

