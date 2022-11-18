Technology plays starring role in Winnetonka High School musical

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's something to be said about the magic of the stage.

But for the visually impaired, attending a theater performance can paint an incomplete picture.

However, thanks to some innovative technology, Winnetonka High School is making that magic even more inclusive.

For the first time in the North Kansas City school's history, audio description technology devices are being provided to audience members, offering visually impaired patrons a chance to catch every detail they might otherwise miss on stage.

"You get more of the visual context especially when you can’t actually see it," visually impaired theater patron Sarah Coccovizzo said.

That means instead of relying on whispers from those seated next to her, every action is being described directly into Cocovizzo's ear.

"One of the things we’ve noticed is that we have a very diverse audience in our population," assistant director Paul Hackenberger said. "We want to give those members who are visually impaired a more full experience of theater going these days."

The technology isn't just helping patrons. It's also making scenes a little easier for Coccovizzo's sister, Terra, who's also visually impaired, and is one of the actors appearing in this Fall's musical performance of "Dogfight."

"They have been so patient and so helpful every step of the way, and I could not be more grateful for that," Terra Coccovizzo said. "No matter what, everyone can achieve their dream and do what they want to do. Everyone should know that."

For both sisters, this opportunity is about more than just playing a part. It's about being a part of something bigger.

"I’m definitely happy and proud of her tonight!" the elder Coccovizzo sister said.

Winnetonka High School’s musical production of "Dogfight" continues Friday night.

Those devices were provided through a partnership with Audio-Reader Network, a service based out of the University of Kansas.

Winnetonka says it's one of the first Kansas City-area high schools to offer this experience.

