Teen, 17, pleads guilty in January murder in Olathe of 15-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old male pleaded guilty this week in connection to the January 2024 murder of 15-year-old Brianna Higgins.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that Davon Washington pleaded guilty to reckless second-degree murder and misdemeanor juvenile in possession of a firearm in connection to Brianna’s death.

Just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 19, police in Olathe responded to the Olathe Medical Center where Higgins had arrived by private automobile. She eventually died from injuries in connection to a shooting earlier that night in the 16900 block of W. 127th Street in Olathe.

Washington, of Kansas City, Missouri, was charged on Jan. 29 and booked into the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Facility, where he has remained for the last 98 days.

As part of the initial filing of charges, prosecutors asked that Washington be tried as an adult. The court has yet to rule on the motion.

Johnson County District Court Judge Brenda Cameron set a sentencing date for 2:30 p.m. on June 28.

