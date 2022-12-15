Teen boy dies in 3-vehicle crash Wednesday in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teen driver died after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Clay County.

The crash happened shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Missouri A near Northeast 112th Street, about a mile north of the Liberty North High School campus.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the teen driver’s Chevrolet Impala lost control and sideswiped a Ford F-150 before crashing head-on into a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The teenage boy died at the scene, while the adult and two children in the Ram were transported to a local hospital with “moderate injuries,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The F-150 driver was not injured, and all involved parties were wearing seat belts.

The boy’s identity is being withheld, pending notification of the family.

A smart watch worn by the driver of the Ram initially notified authorities of the crash with a call to 911, according to the sheriff’s office.

