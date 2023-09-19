Teen, mom making sweet treats featured in KC Black Restaurant Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You’ll find about 20 businesses to support during Kansas City Black Restaurant Week this year, which lasts until Sept. 24.

This is the fourth year for the event in the Midwest region and you’ll find restaurants, food trucks, sweets and more taking part.

At 14-years-old, Frankie Beal is working to grow a business, called Mister DipZ Cookies & Sweet Treats, along with his mom’s help. It's one of the businesses featured in Kansas City Black Restaurant Week this year.

“No matter what you think of a cake, we can make them into a cookie. That’s our big idea,” he said of the already four-year-old business.

Now, Beal says they’re making about 200 cookies a week.

“We can ship them now so I mean, it’s great. I love having a business,” he shared.

He says he’s grateful for the chance for even more people to try his cookies through Kansas City Black Restaurant Week. This isn’t the first year they’re taking part.

“Black Restaurant Week, that’s when I started talking to way more people, got more recognition and all that,” he said.

Beal shared that being a part of it means a lot to him.

“As a Black man, young Black man, being an entrepreneur is — I’d say it’s a little bit harder, finding more places to go,” he said. “But now being a part of Black Restaurant Week, its easier to find more businesses and more people to just interact with.”

They said getting a food truck for ‘Mister DipZ’ was a big business moment, but of all times, it broke last week. His mom, Sonja Williams, said they are working to get the truck fixed.

"No matter," Beal said. “We’re still gonna find a way to get out there no matter what. We’re always gonna find a way,” he said.

Beal and Williams say they are still taking cookie orders by phone. You can call their business at 816-743-1702 and find examples of their cookies and more on their social media channels, including Instagram and Facebook.

