Teenage bookseller seeks support as she prepares for new life chapter

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

—

When 15-year-old Halley Vincent got into the book business two years ago, she had no idea where her love for reading would take her.

“I think a lot of people kind of have the idea that when I was 8, I woke up and planned out the next six years. But really, I didn't,” said Halley Vincent, bookstore owner.

Her shop, Seven Stories, is located in Shawnee.

Olivia Acree / KSHB Halley Vincent - Seven Stories Bookstore owner

“A bookstore is a special space when people come into the store and they're talking in a group, and then someone else kind of chimes into their conversation," she said. "Next thing you know, we're exchanging phone numbers."

But with Vincent's building under new ownership, she expects she’ll have to leave the building this year.

“I'm kind of forced with the idea of having to move, and so I am fundraising," Vincent said.

Nevertheless, she's staying positive and remembering how far she’s come.

“There's a lot of reasons that I got into this,” Vincent said. “Books are a really big part of my life growing up. My mom, she would take me to the library a lot for the little toddler baby story times at the library."

Vincent said any place with books is a special place, so access should be easy.

“I think kids are really limited to the books that are put in front of them," she said. "A kid can't drive a car, and it's really hard for them to go places. It's important that they're provided to kids."

Vincent started a GoFundMe to raise money to help meet her December move-out goal.

—